Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.36. 1,442,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,977. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.73 and its 200 day moving average is $333.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

