LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTC. Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

