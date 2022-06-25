Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $182.84 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

