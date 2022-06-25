Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.04 and a 200-day moving average of $412.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

