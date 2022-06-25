Liquity Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004805 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $80.05 million and $709,837.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,689,045 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

