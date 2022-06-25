Liquity (LQTY) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004924 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $82.08 million and $836,291.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,694,770 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

