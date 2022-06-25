Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,814 shares of company stock valued at $135,575. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

