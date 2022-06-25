Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.98

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and traded as low as $21.50. Leatt shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 2,588 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

