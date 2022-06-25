Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $791.71

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 791.71 ($9.70) and traded as low as GBX 753 ($9.22). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 756 ($9.26), with a volume of 121,422 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 791.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 793.91. The firm has a market cap of £981.47 million and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Trish Houston acquired 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.94 ($6,599.63).

About Law Debenture (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.