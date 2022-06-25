Lamden (TAU) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $39,795.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

