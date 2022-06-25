La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Trading Down 13.2%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

