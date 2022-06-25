Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $467.75 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $55.22 or 0.00261266 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $467.75 million and $34.87 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

