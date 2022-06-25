Kobocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $140,222.75 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Kobocoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Kobocoin has a market cap of $140,222.75 and $2.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kobocoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,973.86 or 0.99750599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00237827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00083268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00117528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00230907 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Kobocoin

Kobocoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kobocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kobocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.