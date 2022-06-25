KeyCorp Cuts EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target to $125.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.25.

EME opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

