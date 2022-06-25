Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Kcash coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $523,232.21 and $410,768.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kcash has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00012419 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.