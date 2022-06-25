Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
