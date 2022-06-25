K21 Price Up 37% Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $54,418.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

