Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $11.59 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $5.30 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 97.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00131178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

