JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73.

