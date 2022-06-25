JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $14.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. ON24 has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,621 shares of company stock worth $444,460. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in ON24 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 248,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 1,243,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in ON24 by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 453,466 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

