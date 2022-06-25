JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 268,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

