Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 7.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,368,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $182.29. 9,374,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

