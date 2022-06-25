Jade Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54,168.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Jade Currency has a market cap of $61,097.31 and $54,168.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00144739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

