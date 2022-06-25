Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.04.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

