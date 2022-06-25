Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.68. 1,190,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,690. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. Jabil has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 223.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

