ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Up 0%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

