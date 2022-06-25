Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.