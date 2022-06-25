iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,001,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 39,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $90.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

