iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

