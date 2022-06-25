iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

