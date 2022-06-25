iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

