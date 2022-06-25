iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

