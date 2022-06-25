iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 337.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $46.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $60.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

