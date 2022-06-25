iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Raised by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.