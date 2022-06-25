IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Financial Contrast

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.51 $278.42 million $5.21 19.00 Transphorm $24.05 million 10.91 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -24.60

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 18.84% 10.27% 8.96% Transphorm -42.56% N/A -38.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.85%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.85%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Transphorm.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Transphorm on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

