InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

