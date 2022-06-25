Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 24th (AAWW, APTV, DHER, DLAKY, DSGX, EGFEY, FRBA, LBPS, MLM, PUM)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 24th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89).

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.15 ($1.21) to €1.20 ($1.26).

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €72.00 ($75.79) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,615 ($32.03) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEB (OTC:SEBYF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 120 to SEK 117. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €48.00 ($50.53) to €30.00 ($31.58).

