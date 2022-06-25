Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 24th (AAWW, APTV, DHER, DLAKY, DSGX, EGFEY, FRBA, LBPS, MLM, PUM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 24th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

was given a €95.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89).

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.15 ($1.21) to €1.20 ($1.26).

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €72.00 ($75.79) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,615 ($32.03) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEB (OTC:SEBYF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 120 to SEK 117. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €48.00 ($50.53) to €30.00 ($31.58).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.