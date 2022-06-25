Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $51.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

