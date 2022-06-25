Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,631.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,339.86 ($65.41).

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($69.08) to GBX 3,600 ($44.10) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.89) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,325 ($52.98) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,717.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,106.73.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

