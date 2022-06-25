Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,631.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,339.86 ($65.41).
A number of brokerages have commented on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($69.08) to GBX 3,600 ($44.10) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.89) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,940.96).
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
