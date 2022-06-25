Internet of People Market Capitalization Tops $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

