International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.49. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,107 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.81.
International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.
International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.
