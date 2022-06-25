International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

