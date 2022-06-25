Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

