Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

SLV opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

