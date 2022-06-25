Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

