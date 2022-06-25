Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,432 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

