Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

