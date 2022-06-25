Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires £171,990 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Mapp purchased 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($210,668.79).

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 187 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.99. The company has a market capitalization of £209.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eurocell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 182 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

