Insider Buying: APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Purchases $182,322.00 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
APG stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
