Insider Buying: APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Purchases $182,322.00 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APG stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

