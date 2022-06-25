Insider Buying: 77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Marcotte bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,166.08.

Michael Marcotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Marcotte bought 5,000 shares of 77 (CHM.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00.

About 77 (CHM.TO)

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

