Insider Buying: 77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Marcotte bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,166.08.
Michael Marcotte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Marcotte bought 5,000 shares of 77 (CHM.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00.
